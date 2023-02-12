Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $190,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 58.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE EPAC opened at $26.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.