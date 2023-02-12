Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 288.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $15.04 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

