Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.17% of Global Ship Lease worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,112 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 722,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 363,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 45.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

