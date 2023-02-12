Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 215.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 882,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 603,140 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 246.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 376,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,840 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 197,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.72%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

