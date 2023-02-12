Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $42.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

