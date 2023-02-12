Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Azenta by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 43.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Azenta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 0.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $89.20.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

