Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.30% of Nomad Foods worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Nomad Foods by 13.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.