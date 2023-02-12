IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,902 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) by 2,534.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI opened at $20.35 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%.

