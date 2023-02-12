IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $656.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale raised their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.46.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

