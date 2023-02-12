Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.58.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $245.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

