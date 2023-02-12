IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

