TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOW Price Performance
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NOW Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.