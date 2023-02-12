TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NOW by 839.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NOW by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Price Performance

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW Profile

DNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

