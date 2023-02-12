IFP Advisors Inc Has $391,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 92.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.