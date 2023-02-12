Signaturefd LLC Sells 162 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of HSIC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

