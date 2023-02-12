Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $235,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,121,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $552,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock worth $4,656,185. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

