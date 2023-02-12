Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $226,000 in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,108 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock valued at $106,842,000 after buying an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altair Engineering Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 57,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,894,012.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,915 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,453. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $68.85.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.



