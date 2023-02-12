Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

HASI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

