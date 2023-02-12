5,074 Shares in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,606 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 903,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 808.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 632,612 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,361,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 478,832 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. William Blair started coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cutera from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Cutera Price Performance

Cutera Company Profile

Shares of CUTR opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $686.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Cutera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

