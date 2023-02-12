Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $219,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after acquiring an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after acquiring an additional 573,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,467,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,966,000 after buying an additional 200,634 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.13 and a beta of 1.78. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $51.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -666.61%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading

