Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,170 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BECN opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

