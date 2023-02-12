Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 10,972 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,438,000 after buying an additional 273,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,475,000 after buying an additional 303,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,260,000 after buying an additional 707,233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,379,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,071,000 after buying an additional 747,231 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

