Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,110 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 51.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,110 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in SSR Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

