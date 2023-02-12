Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $232,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdaptHealth by 6,587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $2,524,811.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,445,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,790,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AHCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

