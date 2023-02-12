Aigen Investment Management LP Has $237,000 Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Docebo were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

DCBO opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Docebo had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

