Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

