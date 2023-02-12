Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,464 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $25.60.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

