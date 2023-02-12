Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 15.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 19.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.66 and a 1 year high of $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nabors Industries Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.29.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

