International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $121.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.
Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
