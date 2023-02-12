International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $106.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $121.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $140.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

