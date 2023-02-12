Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters stock opened at $333.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.67.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.