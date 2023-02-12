Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WNS were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in WNS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in WNS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in WNS by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WNS opened at $87.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $89.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. WNS had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $292.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WNS from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.