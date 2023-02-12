International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Cut to $106.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $94.82 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,573 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

