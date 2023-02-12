Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 476.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.8 %

STLD opened at $122.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

