Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 124.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $193.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

