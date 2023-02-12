Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $443,241,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $244.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.