Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,216 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after acquiring an additional 747,804 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,196,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,188,000 after buying an additional 158,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,765,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,206,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after buying an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

RBA opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

