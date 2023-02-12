Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in MarketAxess by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in MarketAxess by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $350.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.96. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $390.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 0.74.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

