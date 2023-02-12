Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,459 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 84,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Lincoln National Price Performance

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

About Lincoln National

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.