Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $241,000 Investment in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2,934.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.06. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $150.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $105,568.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,513. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wayfair from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.93.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.