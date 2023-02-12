Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 61 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.28.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

