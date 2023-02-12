Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,182 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $61,172,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 190.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,367,000 after buying an additional 1,499,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 52.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,966,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,938,000 after buying an additional 940,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.87. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $45.37.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

