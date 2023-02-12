Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $315.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $534.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

