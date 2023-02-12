Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $679.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading

