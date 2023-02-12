Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Stock Performance
NYSE:FICO opened at $679.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,563 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,664. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
