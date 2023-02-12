California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,219 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Equitable worth $23,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Equitable by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.75. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

