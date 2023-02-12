Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

NYSE PKI opened at $135.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $185.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.