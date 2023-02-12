Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 30,195 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 613.33%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

