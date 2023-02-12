Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,223 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $132.78 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 3,646 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $448,385.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,430,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,844,134.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,488 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

