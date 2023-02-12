Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

Datadog Trading Down 3.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $181.47. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.94.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 19,702 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.42 per share, with a total value of $1,387,414.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 617,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,484,561.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,800,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

