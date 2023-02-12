Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

DGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $144.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.40. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

