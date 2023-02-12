DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Boosted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,956 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of DoorDash worth $25,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 793.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $57.72 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $130.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.45.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,318,208.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $59,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.