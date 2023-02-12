California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 38,623 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Wolfspeed worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at about $4,432,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 19.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF opened at $78.98 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.07 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Wolfspeed in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.94.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

